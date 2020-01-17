SC high school student dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ on campus

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – A Cane Bay High School student has died after suffering from a “medical emergency” on campus, according to the Berkeley County School District.

Authorities were dispatched to the school just before midday Friday after receiving reports of an incident on the campus.

The school was placed on lockdown, but school officials said there was no danger to the campus or students.

In a statement, the school district said it experienced the loss of one of its students. “Our hearts are with his family and many friends during this difficult time,” said BCSD spokesperson, Katie Tanner.

The lockdown has since been lifted and all students are safe and accounted for.

Tanner said although the school will resume its normal lunch and class schedule, the school and district is prepared with grief counselors to meet the needs of our school community.

