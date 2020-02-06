SC inmate charged with sending nude photo of himself to a minor

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged an inmate at the state prison with sending a nude photo of himself to a minor.

Jonathan Franklin Gillikin, 36, was charged on Monday with dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen, according to state Attorney General Alan Wilson. Gillikin is a current resident of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Gillikin. Investigators said Gillikin sent a nude image of himself to a minor.

The charge is a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the case.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

