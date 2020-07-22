SC judge temporarily blocks Gov. McMaster’s SAFE grants for private schools

ORANGEBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Circuit Court judge in Orangeburg County signed a temporary restraining order Wednesday to prevent the state from distributing “Safe Access to Flexible Education Grants” (SAFE).

We reported on Monday that Gov. Henry McMaster announced the creation of the grants, which are one-time, needs-based grants of up to $6,500 that will reportedly help or subsidize the 2020-21 tuition for eligible students participating private, parochial or independent schools in the state.

The governor made the announcement at Hampton Park Christian School in Greenville and said that $32 million of the $48 million CARES Act funding would be used to fund the SAFE Grants.

Attorney Skyler Hutto, as well as attorneys representing the state are expected to be in court next week, where it will be determined if the order will become permanent.

According to a news release, plaintiff’s petition and complaint to the court claims that McMaster’s plan “violates the portion of the State Constitution that prevents the State from funding private or religious education.”

Read the temporary restraining order below: