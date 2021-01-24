SC Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run kicks off on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — Members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run Executive Council will gather on the north steps of the SC Statehouse to announce how much money was raised in 2020.

The event will take place on Tuesday, January 26 at 11:00 a.m.

The members will unveil a new t-shirt design and give out awards that would normally be given out at an awards luncheon, but, due to COVID-19, the luncheon was canceled.

With the pandemic last year, law enforcement had to get creative in fundraising events. After having to cancel numerous events throughout the year, they still found ways to safely raise funds and continue to support the Special Olympics South Carolina athletes.

All funds raised by law enforcement go directly to the athlete opportunities.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics conducts year-round fundraising and public awareness events in support of Special Olympics South Carolina. Officers involved in the SCLETR serve as guardians of the “Flame of Hope” and dedicate themselves to the purpose of supporting Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina.

Special Olympics South Carolina provides year-round athletic training and competition for 31,000

children and adults with intellectual disabilities. They offer 26 Olympic-type sports and hold more than 500 competitions annually.

