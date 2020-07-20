SC lawmaker: Move a Confederate monument, lose state money

A statue of “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman is seen outside the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Tillman, who was white, led a race riot that killed four black men in 1876. Some activists want his statue removed and Clemson University wants to remove his name from a main campus building. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker says any local government that removes a historical monument without the Legislature’s permission should lose state funding.

Republican Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken says he will push to get the rule placed in the state budget. Taylor says that would put teeth in the Heritage Act, which protects Civil War and other historical monuments.

Meanwhile, the widow of state Sen. Clementa Pinckney is suing to overturn the act, saying she should be allowed to make changes to memorials to her husband, killed in a 2015 racist attack at a Charleston church.

The state Supreme Court hasn’t decided if it will take the case.