SC lawmaker wants the state to compensate women for pregnancy

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA/WBTW)- South Carolina lawmakers are testing the waters when it comes to how far the state will go to ban abortions.

A bill prefiled last week would hold the state accountable for a woman’s pregnancy and child.

The fetal heartbeat bill successfully passed in the House and in the full Senate Medical Affairs Committee, helping put the bill in a good position for discussion in January.

The topic has generated strong support and opposition.

“If somebody is pregnant and they are going to their doctor to see how to proceed, they need education and resources and help, not additional barriers and interference and intrusion of the legislator into those health care decision,” said Ann Warner, CEO of Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network.

The “South Carolina Pro Birth Accountability Act” requires the state to cover costs associated with mental, physical and emotional care for the mother and child.

Marguerite Willis testified during a public hearing on the fetal heartbeat bill. The lawyer presented a neutral argument that presented Constitutional concerns. Those concerns prompted the suggestion of pregnancy compensation.

“The government can’t take property from a citizen without a compensation. It can’t take away a rental property from you without paying you so if it wants to rent your womb to incubate your child then it has to compensate and it’s a constitutional issue of taking property or requiring the citizen to serve the state which they can’t do without compensation.”

Women would have to complete an affidavit verifying that if it wasn’t for the fetal heartbeat bill they would have terminated their pregnancy.

The state would also create a fund to pay for these costs and ensure adequate prenatal care.

This proposal would also require the state to cover funeral and burial expenses if the mother or child dies.

