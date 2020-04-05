SC lawmakers face social distancing questions as they prepare to go back into session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina lawmakers are expected to head back to the Statehouse on Wednesday, April 8.

However, some believe that returning could send the wrong message to the public.

Senator Mia McLeod of Columbia says 170 lawmakers should not be meeting in one place when everyone else is asked to stay away from each other.

Senator Thomas McElveen says the session should be moved to a larger area.

Governor McMaster says that the hasn’t received any requests to move the session.

