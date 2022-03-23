HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The state Supreme Court found South Carolina’s lifelong sex offender registry to be unconstitutional.

They gave state lawmakers until June 9 to find a way for sex offenders who are considered low risk to be able to ask to be removed from the registry.

Currently sex offenders can only be removed if their conviction was reversed, vacated on appeal or overturned.

Sen. Greg Hembree (R-Horry County) proposed a bill that would set guidelines for registered sex offenders to petition a court to be removed from the list.

Hembree told News13 that if they do not put restrictions in place by June 9, then every sex offender on the list could possibly be removed since there would no longer be any restrictions.

The proposed bill would separate sex offenders into three tiers. A Tier I offender can ask a circuit court to be removed from the registry 15 years after incarceration without supervision, or from the termination of active supervision of probation, parole, or any other active alternative to incarceration. A Tier II or Tier III offender would have to wait 30 years.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson spoke with lawmakers last Wednesday about the best way to handle the law change.

“We’re going to have to have additional victims, advocates, additional investigators, additional prosecutors, and this is going to be spread out amongst the prosecution commission, the solicitor’s office and the agency’s offices,” Wilson said.

Wilson said it could take months before these positions are filled and before the state could adapt to law changes.

Eleventh Judicial Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard told a Senate Judiciary subcommittee that many of the offender’s transcripts have been thrown out after 5 years, and it will take time to get through petitions.

A version of the proposed bill was advanced in the Senate Judiciary committee last Wednesday.