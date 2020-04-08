SC Lottery offers refunds for tickets bought before changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Education Lottery will offer to refund the cost of some multi-draw Powerball and Mega Millions tickets that were purchased before changes to the game were announced last week.

The SC Lottery said since some players purchased tickets before the changes went into effect, a one-time refund will be offered to those affected. Powerball players who purchased a multi-draw ticket on or before Thursday, April 2, are eligible for a refund for drawings held on or after Saturday, April 11, through the expiration of their multi-draw plays.

Mega Millions players who purchased their multi-draw ticket on or before Friday, April 3, are eligible for a refund for drawings held on or after April 10, through the expiration of their plays.

Players wanting a refund are asked to hang on to their original ticket, as tickets can’t be cancelled and are still valid to win a prize for the drawing they were purchased for, even if they’re eligible for a refund, the SC Lottery said.

To claim a refund, the lottery asks players to attach a copy, not the original ticket, to a completed Refund Claim Form and mail it to: Multi-Draw Refund, South Carolina Education Lottery, Post Office Box 11949, Columbia, SC 29211.

Refund Claim Forms for the Powerball can be found here. Refund Claim Forms for Mega Millions can be found here.

The deadline to request a refund is Thursday, July 30. Duplicate copies submitted after a refund has been issued will not be accepted.

Last week the lottery announced the jackpots would no longer begin at $40 million and starting jackpot amounts and minimum increases would be announced after each jackpot is won, while increases in the jackpot from draw-to-draw would be determined on interest rates and game sales.

