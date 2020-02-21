SC lottery player could receive $25,000 a year for life!

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Winning big! A lottery player in Goose Creek could enjoy $25,000 a year for life after playing the South Carolina Educational Lottery.

State lottery officials said the player purchased a winning Lucky for Life ticket at the Circle K on Red Bank Road this week.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers drawn in Thursday’s drawing. They must now decide between $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000.

The “for life” prize is payable for the length of the winner’s natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.

Those winning numbers are: 24 – 27 – 36 – 41 – 47 Lucky Ball: 2  

Lottery officials say the winner should sign the back of that ticket and put it in a safe location until they are ready to come forward to claim the prize.

