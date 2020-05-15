SC man accused of trying to throw footballs with contraband over prison fence

Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The state Department of Corrections Police Services announced Friday the arrest of a South Carolina man who reportedly tried to throw two footballs filled with contraband to a prisoner.

According to the SCDC news release, Rodney Tate, Jr., 21, of Gaffney, was arrested and charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy.

Tate reportedly tried to throw two footballs over a perimeter fence at Lee Correctional Institution that contained tobacco, a digital scale and cigar wrappers.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Tate’s arrest.