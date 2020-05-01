SC man arrested for unprovoked assault and hate intimidation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston arrested a Summerville man on Thursday for unprovoked assault and hate intimidation.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 39-year-old James Vige started yelling racial slurs and profanities at an African American man as he walked down King Street around 7:40 p.m.

Witnesses say Vige approached, punched and shoved the victim to the ground.

Police say the victim was not seriously injured. Neither Vige nor the victim knew each other.

Vige was arrested at the scene and charged with third-degree assault and battery and hate intimidation. He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.