Breaking News Alert
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tornado watch, strong winds and severe thunderstorms

SC man charged with criminal sexual conduct of 9-year-old girl

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville City Police Department has arrested a man for criminal sexual conduct.

Joshua Kent Gillespie, 31, was charged for lewd acts with a child.

On Jan. 27, Gillespie committed two separate crimes against the same child, police say.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim says she was 9 years old when the incident occurred.

He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree.

Gillespie is listed as a convicted sex offender and registered in the system as one, police say.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories