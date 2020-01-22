SC man charged with murder, accused of strangling his mother

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged with murder after he reportedly strangled his mother, resulting in her death Monday night.

According to Deputy Coroner Don McCown, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Medshore Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a home in the 100 block of Towhee Trail in Anderson at around 10:15 p.m. in regard to an unconscious person.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Celeste Lowie, 57, of Anderson.

Nafis Mena (Anderson County Detention Center)

According to the release, the incident happened at Lowie’s home and she was taken to AnMed Health while in cardiac arrest. She later died at the hospital just after 11:15 p.m.

Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation revealed that Lowie had allegedly been strangled by her son, Nafis N. Mena.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mena was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his mother.

People in that neighborhood said they are startled that this happened in what they believe is a quiet community. Some also said they are confused about the entire situation.

“I think it’s strange. I don’t understand what’s going on with people’s minds and hearts to do something like that to their mother or anybody,” said Sean Smith, an Anderson resident.

Working on a home in the area, Smith said he was shocked to hear a woman died just doors down. He said how she died is even more alarming.

“For somebody to act out like that and strangled their mother, obviously there’s a real conflict in that person’s soul,” Smith said.

One neighbor believes she heard the commotion.

“Knowing that something happened, I wish I had called the cops,” said Whitley McCormick, resident.

As a mother of two, McCormick is trying to come to grips with her neighbor’s death.

“I can’t ever imagine ever being in that kind of situation or thought that was an appropriate way to deal with a situation,” McCormick said.

No one knows what truly happened in that home.

“Anderson seems to be getting worst as time goes on,” said McCormick.

However, they’re hoping for change in their community.

“All you can do is hope for the best and pray that people will wake up,” Smith added.

Mena was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center. He was denied bond on Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner’s office said Lowie’s death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

An investigation is ongoing at this time by the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office.

