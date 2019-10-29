SC man dies in apparent deer hunting accident

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner said a Spartanburg man died in an apparent deer hunting accident.

The victim is identified as Douglas E. Parton, 66, of Valley Street in Spartanburg by the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Parton was hunting Monday near Cowpens Clifton Road and Shady Acres Road.

A family member received a message from Parton’s phone around 6:10 p.m. Monday, Clevenger said. After Parton did not return later that evening, a family member searched for him and found him dead.

Clevenger said Parton was hunting in a tree stand and apparently fell from the stand, which was about 32 feet high.

Parton was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. Monday.

A forensic exam has been scheduled Tuesday.

The state Department of Natural Resources and Converse Fire Department also responded to the scene.