MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD/WBTW) – A South Carolina man has been charged with 14 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Edward Leroy Allen, 54, has been charged with 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Bond was set for Allen at $500,000 and he remains at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Four chaplains lost in World War II to be honored today in Murrells Inlet
- Iowa Caucuses to be held Monday, record voter turnout expected
- Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
- Troopers: 3 family members killed in hit-and-run in FL, driver sought
- SC man faces more than 1 dozen sexual exploitation of a minor charges