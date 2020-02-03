Live Now
SC man faces more than 1 dozen sexual exploitation of a minor charges

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Al Cannon Detention Center/WCBD

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD/WBTW) – A South Carolina man has been charged with 14 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Edward Leroy Allen, 54, has been charged with 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Bond was set for Allen at $500,000 and he remains at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

