SC man faces more than 1 dozen sexual exploitation of a minor charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD/WBTW) – A South Carolina man has been charged with 14 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Edward Leroy Allen, 54, has been charged with 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Bond was set for Allen at $500,000 and he remains at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

