SC man sentenced on federal gun charge after threatening restaurant staff

CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina man has been sentenced on a federal gun charge after threatening restaurant staff.

Michael Stephen Strawn, 36, of Summerville, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, followed by a three years of court-order supervision, according to a release from Sherri A. Lydon, U.S. District Attorney for the District of SC. Strawn pleaded guilty to be a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. There is no parole in the federal system

“Evidence presented to the court showed that in March 2018, officers of the North Charleston Police Department responded to a disturbance at a North Charleston restaurant. Officers learned that Michael Steven Strawn had threatened to kidnap an employee and make her disappear after a credit card was declined,” stated the release. “Police caught up with Strawn at another restaurant, where a bystander warned an officer that Strawn had a gun. The officer drew his weapon and ordered Strawn to show his hands. When Strawn pulled his hands from his pocket, a loaded .40 caliber Glock fell to the ground, and Strawn was arrested.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the North Charleston Police Department.