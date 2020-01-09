SC man tried to hide $7,600 worth of drugs in toilet bowl

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kamal Morton following a vehicle chase and search that yielded a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

During a Dec. 19 search, investigators found “a stash of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, crack cocaine, marijuana and alprazolam that had a conservative street value placed on it at $15,000” in addition to a loaded .45 caliber handgun, digital scales, and plastic bags.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Morton, 26, at which point he sped away and then fled on foot into a residence. Police say they searched the residence and found more drugs, some of which Morton tried to hide in a toilet bowl, valued at “just over $7,600.”

His charges include: possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, trafficking heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Bond was deferred to a circuit court.

According to OCSO, Morton was just released from prison last year on 2016 drug charges.

