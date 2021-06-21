SC murder suspects center of massive manhunt now face attempted murder, arson charges

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two murder suspects, one of whom caused a massive, multi-agency and multi-state manhunt last month in South Carolina, are now facing additional charges from another incident that occurred in York County last month, the York County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding an armed man and a residential fire on May 17 at a home on Mt. Holly Road in Edgemoor. Detectives learned the victims in the incident pulled up to the house and that the home was on fire and they were then shot at multiple times. Police later discovered six gunshots.

One of the victims, Christopher Noah, stated the home was of an ex-girlfriend and the mother of two children, Pearlie Mead.

The other victim, Christine Payne, stated that Mead had been threatened earlier by Lynn Hall and that Hall was going to burn Mead’s home down, according to the police report.

Detectives later discovered Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were the actual suspects and eliminated Hall as a suspect in the incident. Under the latest incident, Terry has been charged additionally with attempted murder and arson. Simpson, a 33-year-old from Myrtle Beach, faces similar additional charges.

Terry, the 26-year-old from Great Falls, SC, prompted a massive manhunt and was caught after seven days on the run in Chester County in what turned into a multi-state and multi-agency operation. Terry is connected to five murders between South Carolina, Tennessee, and Missouri.