SC National Guard assisting vaccination efforts across the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Members of the South Carolina National Guard have been mobilized for more than 300 consecutive days as the state deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

From distributing PPE from the national stockpile, to COVID-19 testing, lending a hand at busy hospitals, assisting food pantries and administering the vaccine — the South Carolina National Guard has played a big role in South Carolina’s response to COVID-19.

Adjutant General Major General Van McCarty said, “Mission first, people always. That’s our motto.”

Dozens of soldiers have been tasked with assisting with vaccination efforts at Gamecock Park in Columbia. Prisma Health and the University of South Carolina partnered to give COVID-19 vaccines at that location.

They began vaccinations in January and administer about 2,000 vaccines a day there.

Major General McCarty, “This is a parking facility for football games – it’s ideally suited to move traffic in and out of the location. These are the kind of sites we are looking at for these mass vaccine locations.”

According to McCarty, soldiers assist with traffic control, site support and administering the vaccine at Gamecock Park.

He said, “We have soldiers with extensive backgrounds in all walks of life. When they come together for a mission like this, it’s always amazing to see how they come up with creative solutions to complex problems.”

McCarty said they have medics at 8 different sites across the state helping with vaccine administration. He said since the beginning of the pandemic, soldiers and airmen have stepped up and they want to see this through.

“They’re helping their homes and communities. Helping their families, friends and believe they are a part of something that is helping all the citizens of South Carolina,” McCarty said.