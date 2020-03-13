SC prisons cancel all visitation to inmates; access to calls ensured

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The S.C. Department of Corrections has suspended visitation to inmates statewide.

Department officials say the SCDC understands the value of family visits and volunteer programs, but measures must be put in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

Officials said they have been working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for the latest information and guidance about the spread of this virus.

In addition to suspending visitation,

• Volunteers from Kershaw County will not be allowed entrance into any institution;

• SCDC work crews will not go out from Wateree Farm Correctional Institution, which is located in both Kershaw and Sumter counties.

SCDC is working with GTL, our telephone provider, to make sure those who are incarcerated can have access to calls with their family and loved ones during this time.

These measures will be evaluated as the situation across South Carolina develops, officials said.