SC Red Cross volunteers to deploy to Florida, Alabama ahead of 2 tropical storms

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Red Cross workers from the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to Florida and Alabama as communities prepare for two tropical storms.

The Red Cross said there are 10 volunteers that will deploy over the next 48 hours and that number could change.

The Red Cross said all volunteers were screened and have no symptoms of COVID-19 and completed COVID-19 operating procedures training.

Two volunteers from Pawleys Island and one volunteer from Conway are among the 10 being deployed.

The volunteers being deployed are:

Brian Waymire, Pawleys Island

Chris Austin, Pawleys Island

Gary Thurman, Conway

Nona Mason, Ladson

Bill Martin, Isle of Palms

Terry Barcelona, Mauldin

Julienne Correa, Greenville

Bruce Devoe, Simpsonville

Sheri Bodnar, Upstate

Peter Bacigalupi, Upstate

Barcelona will be deployed virtually to Florida to support logistics while the other seven will be deployed on the ground in Alabama to support sheltering operations, the Red Cross said.