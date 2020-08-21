SC Red Cross volunteers to deploy to Florida, Alabama ahead of 2 tropical storms

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Red Cross workers from the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to Florida and Alabama as communities prepare for two tropical storms.
The Red Cross said there are 10 volunteers that will deploy over the next 48 hours and that number could change.
The Red Cross said all volunteers were screened and have no symptoms of COVID-19 and completed COVID-19 operating procedures training.
Two volunteers from Pawleys Island and one volunteer from Conway are among the 10 being deployed.
The volunteers being deployed are:
- Brian Waymire, Pawleys Island
- Chris Austin, Pawleys Island
- Gary Thurman, Conway
- Nona Mason, Ladson
- Bill Martin, Isle of Palms
- Terry Barcelona, Mauldin
- Julienne Correa, Greenville
- Bruce Devoe, Simpsonville
- Sheri Bodnar, Upstate
- Peter Bacigalupi, Upstate
Barcelona will be deployed virtually to Florida to support logistics while the other seven will be deployed on the ground in Alabama to support sheltering operations, the Red Cross said.