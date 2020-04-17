SC Rep. Clemmons asks Gov. McMaster to reopen beach access to local residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Representative Alan Clemmons wrote a letter to Governor Henry McMaster requesting beach access be open to local residents.

“As you have begun relaxing restrictions previously imposed with reopening of the state’s public boat ramps, I would request that you take the immediate additional step of reopening public beach access to local citizens,” Rep. Clemmons said in his letter, dated Friday, April 17. “As we recently discussed, use of our beaches by coastal residents varies dramatically from that of our out-of-area visitors.”

Clemmons said local residents often use the beach for therapy, exercise and obtaining food.

“Reopening public access to our beaches for the use of coastal residents, with prudent temporary measures that ensure social distancing, would be an excellent next step in empowering coastal citizens to rebuild our communities that have been devastated by Covid-19 closures,” Rep. Clemmons added.

Read Rep. Clemmon’s full letter below or here.

