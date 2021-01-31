SC Rep. Russell Fry eyeing District 7 seat held by Tom Rice

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) — South Carolina Representative Russell Fry has announced that he is looking into running for South Carolina’s District 7 seat on Sunday.

The seat is currently held by Congressman Tom Rice, who the South Carolina GOP voted to formally censure after Rice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Fry said that he has received encouraging words from ‘friends and total strangers’ to run for the seat.

“I am actively exploring a possible run for Congress,” Fry said in a Facebook Post. “Thank you. I appreciate your support more than you know.”

Fry said that if he does run for Congress, he will take ‘some of that blue collar work ethic and passion for conservativism’ with him.

This comes after State Representative William Bailey announced he was beginning to explore a possible run for the same seat.

