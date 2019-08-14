SC school board votes to challenge court ruling on prayer at graduation

State - Regional

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees voted to challenge a recent court ruling in a six-year-old case between Greenville County Schools and the American Humanist Association.

The vote took place Tuesday during a special meeting.

“Based on a review by District legal counsel, portions of the Injunction contained in the Order shift the District away from its practices of neutrality and instead infringe on student speech by requiring the District to disfavor religious speech as compared to secular speech,” GCS spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said in a press release.

She said the district is grateful that the SC District Court ruled in favor of students having the right to speak personally at graduation, whether that contains faith, prayer or secular content.

The district plans to file the challenge with the United States District Court later this week.

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: