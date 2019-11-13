SC school shooter appears in court for sentencing on murder, attempted murder charges

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Townville shooter Jesse Osborne was back in court in Anderson County on Tuesday for a hearing that will determine how much time he will spend in jail for the crimes he pled guilty to last December.

Osborne admitted to the 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary School where Jacob Hall, 6, was fatally shot.

In February 2018, there was a waiver hearing where a judge determined that Osborne would be tried as an adult. Then ten months later, he pled guilty to tow counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Now a hearing is required by state law prior to his sentencing because he was only 14 at the time of the shooting.

The first day of the hearing started off with the state calling witnesses to the stand who detailed social media posts prior to the shooting that were traced back to Osborne.

“My plan is shooting my dad, getting his keys, getting in his truck, getting to the elementary school four minutes away, gear up, shoot out the bottom school classrooms and enter the building,” Shandal Ewing with the FBI read from the Instagram messages they found through a search warrant.

The second witness who works with forensics at the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office said they recovered new videos from Osborne’s cell phone from the morning of the school shooting.

“This video was made at 11:14,” said McKindra Bibb.

The video played out as “Got to make sure your hair is straight when you are going to shoot some place up, you got to look fabulous you know got to look fabulous.”

After a brief recess, an Anderson Co. Detention investigator took the stand stating that Osborne is now charged with attempting to escape the Anderson County Detention Center.

Osborne was moved to Anderson County from the juvenile detention center in Greenville County this summer after he turned 17.

Investigators said they received a tip that he was trying to escape then found evidence of holes in the walls of his cell.

Prior to this new charge, Osborne could face as little as 30 years in prison, but the state said they are going for the maximum of life in prison without parole.

The hearing has adjourned for the day and will start back up on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse.



Watch the first day of the hearing in full below:

Sentencing hearing for Townville Elementary shooter underway. HAPPENING NOW: Sentencing hearing for Townville Elementary shooter. DETAILS: https://bit.ly/2X8CioD Posted by WSPA 7News on Tuesday, November 12, 2019