SC sees increase in unemployment claims; here’s a new coronavirus hub to help

The state Department of Employment and Workforce has created an Employment and Workforce COVID-19 Resource Hub.

The hub, which went live Wednesday, will be updated as changes occur, says Executive Director, Dan Ellzey. “In addition, we have seen an exponential increase in the number of filings for unemployment insurance claims as well as call volume, Ellzey says.

For information about Unemployment Insurance benefits related to COVID-19, go to: https://dew.sc.gov/covid-hub.

For individuals whose employment has been affected by COVID-19 – due to illness, a school or daycare closing or caring for a family member with a COVID-related illness – sick leave or paid time off through their employer would be the appropriate resource for this time away from work.

“Our staff is working very hard to help South Carolinians in this difficult time, and we ask for your patience as we work together to address your workforce needs,” Ellzey says.

If you are uncertain about your eligibility, you are encouraged to apply for unemployment insurance benefits. SC

How do I apply for benefits?

You must first file a claim for state unemployment benefits by visiting www.dew.sc.gov and clicking on the “MyBenefits Login” located at the top right corner of the home page.

If you have previously filed for unemployment benefits and remember your credentials, login with your username and password.

If this is your first time filing for unemployment benefits, click the “I am new here. I need to register now” link.

How do I request payments for a week?

You must certify each week that you are still unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and that you meet the ongoing eligibility requirements.

Weekly certifications can be completed online by visiting www.dew.sc.gov and clicking the MyBenefits Login in the top right corner of the page.

What are the requirement for reporting wages?

If you are not self-employed and work during a week that you request benefits, you must report your hours and gross earnings when you file your weekly claim.