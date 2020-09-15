SC Senate OKs teacher raises, hazard pay

The South Carolina House of Representatives, led by House Speaker Jay Lucas, gavels in to the start of a two-week-long special session, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. The House debated legislation to expand voting access ahead of the November election. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has passed changes to the state budget that would provide a small raise to most teachers and a hazard pay bonus for some lower-paid state workers.

Now attention turns to the House, where leaders may prefer not to change the budget at all with worries that COVID-19 could continue to hobble the economy and cut state revenues.

Lawmakers have already agreed to keep spending levels for the budget year that started in July at the same levels as the year before.

The Senate’s plan also sets aside $500 million saved over the past two budgets in case revenue projections dip more.