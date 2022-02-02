South Carolina senators propose more than two dozen changes to medical marijuana bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Debate over a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina continued Wednesday on the Senate floor.

The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, has spent the last few days going over the legislation and answering questions from fellow lawmakers. Law enforcement and other groups have voiced their opposition to Senate Bill 150 over the last few days at the statehouse.

While the bill would legalize marijuana for medical use for those with certain medical conditions, Davis has called it the most conservative medical cannabis bill in the country.

It would create a seed-to-sale tracking system and establish other regulations. Smoking or burning of a marijuana leaf or bud would not be allowed under the bill.

As of Wednesday, senators had filed 28 amendments to the bill, and the body adjourned Wednesday evening before discussing or voting on any amendments to the SC Compassionate Care Act.

One of those amendments would remove the creation of medical marijuana dispensaries. Sen. Josh Kimbrell, R-Spartanburg, said he would support the bill if changes are made to prevent the legalization of recreational use in the future.

“My vote is contingent on getting rid of dispensaries,” he said, adding that he has worked closely with Sen. Davis on this amendment. He said he’s confident it would be adopted.

The amendment would require a state-certified pharmacist to give eligible patients medical marijuana after a physician issues a written certification for it.

In a statement last month, SLED Chief Mark Keel said his position on medical marijuana is unchanged.

“Until it is approved by the FDA, prescribed by a physician, and dispensed by a pharmacist I remain opposed to it,” he said.

Senators are expected to continue debating the bill and various amendments on Tuesday and Wednesday.