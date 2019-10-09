SC sheriff’s candidate opens race by admitting to blackface

Craig Stivender says in a video that transparency is essential, so he’s showing a 10-yr old picture of him dressed as the founder of a crime ring, wearing makeup and a giant gold necklace. Stivender says he wanted to disparage a criminal, but now understands how his portrayal was troubling.

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A Republican sheriff’s candidate in South Carolina opened his campaign by owning up to what he calls his mistakes: his first marriage, a traffic ticket, causing some fender-benders, losing his temper at work, and wearing blackface.

Craig Stivender says in the video posted Tuesday that transparency is essential, so he’s showing everyone a picture of himself at a law enforcement party about 10 years ago. It shows him dressed as the founder of a crime ring, wearing makeup and a giant gold necklace. Stivender says he wanted to disparage a criminal, but now understands how his portrayal was troubling.

“I’m not perfect. I’ve made mistakes,” he says, before promising to support gun rights and “counteract the threat of illegal immigrants” and littering.

