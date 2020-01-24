SC sheriff’s office K-9 finds missing child

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Dogs are known as mans best friend, but sometimes, they can do so much more than provide companionship.

That was proven on Monday when Lalo the bloodhound found a missing boy and returned him to his family. The 2 and a half-year-old canine works with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Lalo’s partner, Deputy Timothy Davidson responded to the call. The mother of the 9-year-old boy was distraught. The boy had gone outside to play and wasn’t seen for 2 hours.

“She was crying a little bit, so I told her don’t worry we’re gonna find him. She was able to provide me with a shirt that he had worn the night before,” says Davidson.

He explained that blood hounds are trained to scent discriminate. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has 11 hounds that they mainly use to find missing children and elderly individuals in danger.

“So, we put her on the ground, showed her the shirt and she immediately took off,” says Davidson.

It didn’t take long for Lalo to find the young boy playing at a friends house. His parents were thankful that he was found safe and sound.

Davidson says that situations similar to this one happen almost on a weekly basis. Their dogs train at least once a week and spend the entire day with their partners.

“It’s the most fun thing in the world to see them work and actually find somebody, it’s the most rewarding thing in the world.”

The family was so grateful for Lalo’s quick ability to return their son and gave her a lot of extra love on Monday to thank her.

