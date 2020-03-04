SC speaker’s renegotiation idea roils public utility sale

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas says lawmakers can renegotiate a private Florida power company’s deal to buy state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

Lucas’ op-ed in The Post and Courier of Charleston threw a wrench into weeks of hearings about Santee Cooper’s future.

Senate President Harvey Peeler said his reading of the law indicates lawmakers can’t change the terms of the bids negotiated for months by the state Department of Administration including the $9 billion offer from NextEra Energy.

A special House subcommittee that has studied the sale for weeks rejected all bids Tuesday, agreeing with Lucas to renegotiate.

