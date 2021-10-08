SC Supreme Court suspends law license of attorney sued by Murdaugh family housekeeper’s estate

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Cory Fleming’s law license was suspended by the South Carolina Supreme Court Friday. The Beaufort attorney is being sued for allegedly helping Alex Murdaugh divert millions of dollars in the wrongful death settlement of Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield, the Murdaugh family’s longtime housekeeper, died in 2018 after what was described as a trip and fall accident at their home.

Alex Murdaugh introduced Fleming — his close friend and college roommate — to Satterfield’s sons Tony and Brian, apparently, so they could fairly sue Murdaugh for insurance money.

But the Satterfield family’s current attorneys say the sons never received any part of a multi-million dollar settlement, claiming it was instead funneled into a shell account set up by Murdaugh.

Gloria Satterfield

One week ago, the Satterfield family and Fleming reached a new settlement. The Beaufort lawyer and his firm Moss, Kuhn, and Fleming, P.A. agreed to repay all legal fees and expenses to the Satterfield estate, with the rest coming from insurance.

Fleming claims he didn’t know about the misallocated funds until last month, and he and his firm blamed Murdaugh for the scheme.

“Mr. Fleming acknowledges that material mistakes were made by him at crucial times throughout this matter and sincerely apologizes to Ms. Satterfield’s sons for everything they have been through and that they did not receive their rightful monies from the death of their mother,” a joint statement from Fleming and Moss, Kuhn, and Fleming, P.A. reads, in part.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Satterfield’s death and the handling of her estate — one of several open investigations tied to the Murdaugh family.