SC teacher arrested for being drunk at school

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – School starts on Monday for students in Berkeley County, but on Thursday a teacher at Cane Bay High School was arrested for being drunk while on school grounds.

That teacher, Rachel Henry, previously pleaded guilty after the school’s principal discovered she was drunk on the job back in June.

According to an incident report from June 4th, 2019, Principal Tim McDowell believed Henry was under the influence around 9:00 a.m. that day – the report shows she admitted to it and gave permission for her vehicle to be searched by administrators.

That’s when they found a bottle of whiskey.

Henry was charged with public intoxication. She was handcuffed and taken to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner.

While details are limited, sources say Henry was arrested again Thursday morning at the school and booked at the detention center for being drunk on school grounds.

We reached out to the school district to find out how a teacher – who admitted to being drunk at school – could still be teaching at the same location and charged with the same thing just a few months later.

While they were not ready to speak on camera, they did release the following statement:

While we cannot comment on any particular employee or employment action, BCSD is committed to providing a drug and alcohol-free learning environment and workplace. To that end, BCSD maintains policies and practices prohibiting employees from being under the influence of drugs and alcohol in the workplace. However, there will always be employees in the workplace who struggle with alcohol and drug abuse, and BCSD encourages those employees to seek help through a variety of programs that we offer. When violations of our drug and alcohol policy occur, BCSD takes appropriate action, which can include disciplinary action or requiring employees to participate in treatment and rehabilitation programs in lieu of termination.

LATEST NEWS: