SC Transportation Department gets high marks in audit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation says auditors have found no problems with the agency’s finances for a second year.
Independent firm Mauldin & Jenkin reviewed the agency’s spending during the fiscal year that ended in June 2020 and announced their findings to the agency earlier this month.
The SCDOT says the audit found the agency has strong internal controls to prevent improper or unnecessary spending.
Auditors also say the increases in gas taxes for road improvements that started in 2017 have not increased spending on non-road related items at the agency.
