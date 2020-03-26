SC unemployment numbers: Horry Co. had highest intrastate claims last week at over 5,000 amid virus outbreak

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) has released initial unemployment claim numbers for the week ending on March 21 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There were about 31,054 people who filed intrastate claims during the week. Intrastate claims are filed by people who both live and work in South Carolina. This was an increase of about 1,600% from the previous week’s number of 1,996.

Horry County had the state’s highest number of intrastate unemployment claims at about 5,258. Intrastate unemployment claim numbers for the week in counties in the News13 area are estimated as:

Florence County: 553

Georgetown County: 311

Darlington County: 190

Marion County: 125

Chesterfield County: 65

Dillon County: 64

Marlboro County: 65

McCormick County saw the lowest number of intrastate claims at 15.

SC intrastate unemployment claims for week ending on March 21, 2020 (Courtesy: SC Department of Employment and Workforce)

Interstate claims are for those who live in South Carolina, but filed for unemployment insurance against another state. There were about 772 interstate claims for the week, which is an increase of about 800% from the previous week’s 97 claims.

SCDEW says the process for applying for unemployment insurance is “100 percent online” and you don’t have to visit an SC Works center to file for benefits. Click here for more information.

