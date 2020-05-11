SC woman, 18, missing after going to meet man she had been talking to online

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is searching for Takia Jessica Oliver (18).

Oliver was last seen getting into a LYFT vehicle in Summerville around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. DCSO believes that she was “traveling to the area of Bamberg to meet with an unidentified male who [she] had been communicating with online.”

When she left, she was carrying an orange drawstring backpack “containing minimal clothing items.” Oliver has not contacted her family since Tuesday, and they do not believe she has a cell phone with her.

She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5’08” and weighing 190 pounds. She has an appendectomy scar on the right side of her abdomen and the initials HDO tattooed on the outer side of her upper left arm.

Oliver has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO at 843-873-5111 or Det. Sgt. Melissa Blanchard at 843-832-0010 Ext 5078.