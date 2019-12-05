SC woman arrested for DUI with 6 children in the car

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken woman is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after she was arrested with 6 children in the car.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety’s incident report says the officer originally responded to an apartment on Laurens St. for a disturbance in which the woman was involved. The officer was told the woman left with six small children in the car.

The officer says he spotted the suspect driving on University Pkwy headed towards USC Aiken and watched the car swerve off the road before the driver pulled into a gas station.

In the gas station parking lot, the officer asked 33-year-old, Mary Alice Deloris Williams to perform several sobriety tests to confirm her impairment.

Williams was arrested and charged with 6 counts of child endangerment and driving under the influence. She was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. The children are in the custody of family members.

According to the incident report, the officer found 6 children ages 1 month to 11-years-old in the rear seats of a Tahoe.