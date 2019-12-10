SC woman arrested for trying to sneak marijuana into prison by concealing it in her shoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U’Nece Briscoe of Inman, S.C. has been charged with attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services (SCDOC).

On Sunday, Briscoe visited Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville, S.C.

Officers discovered packages of “a green leafy substance” concealed in electrical tape, which Briscoe attempted to transport in the soles of her shoes, according to the arrest warrant.

The report states that the substance field-tested positive for marijuana and that Briscoe admitted her guilt to officers as well.

The state is responsible for bringing the case to court.