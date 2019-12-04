SC woman charged with murder after 3-month-old suffers deadly head injury

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – Authorities are investigating a fatal case of child abuse involving a 3-month-old.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the Medical University of South Carolina Children’s Hospital on November 11 in reference to a possible child abuse situation.

Hospital staff told officers an infant was brought in to the hospital suffering severe trauma.

Jodey Lynn Pruitt (Charleston County Detention Center)

The mother was escorted to the police station at city hall to speak with detectives regarding the incident.

On Tuesday, Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office announced that infant, a 3-month-old male from North Charleston, died at MUSC on December 1 due to a head injury.

NCPS spokeswoman Karley Ash said the mother, 22-year-old Jodey Lynn Pruitt, is now charged with murder in the case. It remains under investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES: