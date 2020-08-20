SC woman wanted by deputies after dog’s disappearance from groomers arrested Thursday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman wanted by deputies in Berkeley County for the disappearance of a dog has been apprehended.

Jenny Michelle Hutson, 39, was wanted for breach of trust and ill-treatment of animals after a French Bulldog named Frankie went missing from K9 Bay Groomers on July 6th.

Deputies say they began investigating Hutson after she provided numerous false statements about the dog’s whereabouts during an investigation.

Hutson assumed responsibility of the business while the owner was out on medical leave during the time Frankie the dog was being boarded at the business.

Deputies say Hutson was captured in the Windwood area on Thursday thanks to tips from the public. A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday evening.

