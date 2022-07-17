BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A South Carolina woman lost more than $100,000 after being scammed by thieves posing as CIA agents, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the scam started in June when someone called the Hilton Head Island woman and posed as an Amazon employee calling about a recent purchase. The woman said she hadn’t made any purchases and was transferred to “CIA Agent William Nelson.”

In an attempt to prove credibility, the alleged agent provided the woman a with photo of his credentials. He also told the woman that her social security number had been compromised and that she was involved in payments to foreign nations.

She was advised to withdraw all of her money so that it could be put into “Federal Protective Custody.” The woman then withdrew $30,000 and bought gift cards as instructed by the alleged agent.

She later withdrew an additional $100,000 before meeting with another alleged CIA agent at a Walmart in Hardeeville to deliver the cash and gift cards.

Anyone who thinks they have been the victim of any kind of scam is encouraged to contact a local law enforcement agency.