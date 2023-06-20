COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it is not offering hunters a reward for banding deer.

A post that has been making the rounds in several Facebook groups for hunters is a scam, the SCNDR said.

“The rumors are true!!!,” the post reads. “Banded deer will be rewarded as follows: Orange (being the most common $50, Blue $125, and Red $250. All others will receive a hat.”

The SCDNR said it is not “banding” or collaring any deer in South Carolina for a rewards program.

“Be cautious of what you see on social media and check our official social media accounts or website for information regarding SCDNR projects and programs,” SCDNR wrote on its Facebook page.