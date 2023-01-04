HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are asking anyone who may have used their EBT card at certain Walmart locations to change their PIN and check their account for fraudulent activity.

High Point Police Department said that there were point-of-sale skimmers on registers inside the South Main Street and North Main Street Walmart locations.

People who used their cards at those High Point Walmart locations can call the number on the back of their EBT card. If there’s fraudulent activity on the card, request a replacement by calling a local Department of Social Services office or call 336-641-3000.

Officials also recommend people create an EBT EDGE account so they can place a block on out-of-state and online transactions, which can help prevent fraudulent activity.

Victims should report fraudulent activity to the High Point Police Department either in person at 1730 Westchester Drive or by calling 336-883-3224.

Investigators said that this type of scamming activity may be happening in other counties too.