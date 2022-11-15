COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — If you have an EBT benefit card and get a text that your card has been locked, the South Carolina Department of Social Services says it’s a scam and there’s no need to worry.

According to the agency, it’s a part of a phishing campaign being used by scammers to obtain personal information such as passwords and credit card numbers, and you should not respond.

“DSS will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a 1-888- number and provide the client’s EBT card number to unlock the benefits,” the agency said Tuesday in a news release.

The agency says there are several ways to stay protected from potential fraud:

Do not give your EBT card to non-authorized household members.

Do not provide your EBT card number or PIN number to anyone outside your SNAP household, as this would give an individual access to your benefits.

Change your PIN often; your EBT card cannot be accessed without a PIN. It can be changed by calling the number on the back of your EBT card or by logging into the state’s EBT website. You can also change your PIN online.

Routinely check the balance of your EBT card to ensure that there have been no unauthorized purchases. If you wish to check your balance online, make sure you are using Connect EBT, which is supported by South Carolina’s EBT vendor, Conduent. You can register and create a client portal account on connectebt.com, or download the ConnectEBT mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone.

To report suspicious activity or SNAP fraud, call the USDA Office of the Inspector General at 800-424-9121 or go to the Inspector General’s website.