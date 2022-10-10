WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will host an event in October to get Williamsburg County residents registered with a REAL ID.

Beginning May 3, 2023, all United States travelers must have a REAL ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

South Carolina driver’s licenses or identification cards must have a gold star to show it’s a REAL ID.

U.S. Congress passed the REAL ID Act of 2005 as a result of 9/11 to standardize government-issued IDs.

Williamsburg County Government and the SCDMV will offer residents a chance to skip the DMV lines and become REAL ID compliant in October.

The event will take place on October 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chavis One Stop Complex Auditorium.

Those planning on getting a REAL ID must provide:

Proof of identity (government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Two proofs of current, physical SC address

Proof of legal name

Organizers say voter registration can be submitted and updated at this event.

The SCDNV says that citizens who do not plan on flying or entering a federal building or military installation do not need a REAL ID.

Learn more about South Carolina’s REAL ID status a scdmvonline.com.