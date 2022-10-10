WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will host an event in October to get Williamsburg County residents registered with a REAL ID.
Beginning May 3, 2023, all United States travelers must have a REAL ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.
South Carolina driver’s licenses or identification cards must have a gold star to show it’s a REAL ID.
U.S. Congress passed the REAL ID Act of 2005 as a result of 9/11 to standardize government-issued IDs.
Williamsburg County Government and the SCDMV will offer residents a chance to skip the DMV lines and become REAL ID compliant in October.
The event will take place on October 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chavis One Stop Complex Auditorium.
Those planning on getting a REAL ID must provide:
- Proof of identity (government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)
- Two proofs of current, physical SC address
- Proof of legal name
Organizers say voter registration can be submitted and updated at this event.
The SCDNV says that citizens who do not plan on flying or entering a federal building or military installation do not need a REAL ID.
Learn more about South Carolina’s REAL ID status a scdmvonline.com.