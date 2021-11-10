SCDMV to return to in-car road tests due to decrease in COVID-19 cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is returning back to in-car road tests Monday for regular licenses, according to a news release.

All branches across the state will be returning to in-car tests due to the the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases. They will also go back to their previous schedule of afternoon-only appointments for regular license and motorcycle skills testing and walk-ins during the morning hours, according to the release.

“Like many other organizations in the past 20 months, one of our top concerns has been the health and safety of our customers and our employees,” Executive Director of the SCDMV Kevin Shwedo said. “Since we are seeing infection rates decrease and the immunization rates increase, we determined that it was the right time to shift back to regular road tests so we could better serve our customers.”

For regular and motorcycle licenses, all branches will accept walk-ins from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. except Wednesday’s will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Appointments will be needed to test from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For commercial driver’s licenses, applicants can schedule an appointment at one of the nine branches offering appointments.

Appointments can be scheduled on the SCDMV website.