SCDNR cancels Labor Day weekend boat inspections due to potential hurricane-related weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has canceled it’s Labor Day weekend boat inspections.

Courtesy boat inspections that were scheduled for Labor Day weekend across the state have been canceled “Due to the potential for inclement weather related to Hurricane Dorian,” a press release from SCDNR.

News13 previously reported these inspections were scheduled to be held in Horry, Georgetown, Marion, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Fairfield, Pickens, York, Clarendon, and Lexington counties.

LATEST NEWS: