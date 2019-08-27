SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, SC – To help the public prepare for Labor Day weekend, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.

SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

Courtesy boat inspection sites:

Date Boat Landing Time County Sept. 1 Lake Hartwell – River Forks Boat Ramp 2 – 4 p.m. Anderson Sept. 1 Cross Island Landing – Broad Creek 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Beaufort Sept. 1 Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek) – Dunham Creek 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Berkeley Sept. 1 Buck Hall Landing – ICW in Awendaw 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Charleston Sept. 1 Wappoo Cut Landing – South of Chas. Harbor on ICW 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Charleston Sept. 1 Morrison Landing – Lake Robinson 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Chesterfield Sept. 1 Herbert H. Jessen Landing – Ashley River 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Dorchester Sept. 1 Wateree State Park – Lake Wateree 2 – 4 p.m. Fairfield Sept. 1 East Bay Street Park – Sampit River 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Georgetown Sept. 1 Bass Pro Shop Landing – Hwy 22 at Hwy 17 on ICW 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Horry Sept. 1 Galivants Ferry Landing – Little Pee Dee 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Marion Sept. 1 Lake Keowee- South Cove 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pickens Sept. 1 Buster Boyd Landing – Lake Wylie 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. York Sept. 2 Alex Harvin Landing – Lake Marion 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Clarendon Sept. 2 Lake Murray Dam – Lake Murray 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lexington

To report boating violations, such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.