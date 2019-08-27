SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, SC – To help the public prepare for Labor Day weekend, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.
SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.
SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
Courtesy boat inspection sites:
|Date
|Boat Landing
|Time
|County
|Sept. 1
|Lake Hartwell – River Forks Boat Ramp
|2 – 4 p.m.
|Anderson
|Sept. 1
|Cross Island Landing – Broad Creek
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Beaufort
|Sept. 1
|Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek) – Dunham Creek
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Berkeley
|Sept. 1
|Buck Hall Landing – ICW in Awendaw
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Charleston
|Sept. 1
|Wappoo Cut Landing – South of Chas. Harbor on ICW
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Charleston
|Sept. 1
|Morrison Landing – Lake Robinson
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Chesterfield
|Sept. 1
|Herbert H. Jessen Landing – Ashley River
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Dorchester
|Sept. 1
|Wateree State Park – Lake Wateree
|2 – 4 p.m.
|Fairfield
|Sept. 1
|East Bay Street Park – Sampit River
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Georgetown
|Sept. 1
|Bass Pro Shop Landing – Hwy 22 at Hwy 17 on ICW
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Horry
|Sept. 1
|Galivants Ferry Landing – Little Pee Dee
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Marion
|Sept. 1
|Lake Keowee- South Cove
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Pickens
|Sept. 1
|Buster Boyd Landing – Lake Wylie
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|York
|Sept. 2
|Alex Harvin Landing – Lake Marion
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Clarendon
|Sept. 2
|Lake Murray Dam – Lake Murray
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Lexington
To report boating violations, such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.