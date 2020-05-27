SCDNR K9 dies after medical emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced Wednesday that Region 4’s K9, Blue, has died after a medical emergency.

SCDNR said K9 Blue suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday and died with his handler, Sgt. Earhart, by his side.

K9 Blue joined SCDNR in 2017 and accomplished various missions in the state, such as catching poachers and evidence recovery, SCDNR said.

“I had the pleasure of watching K9 Blue and Sgt. Earhart grow together over the last three years,” Lt. Col. Landrum said. “They were an excellent team filled with determination, drive, and the will to always want to do better. K9 Blue will truly be missed and will always be known as a true hero.”

A date for K9 Blue’s service has not been determined.